 ZTE SVP calls for united front to drive digital progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ZTE SVP calls for united front to drive digital progress

08 NOV 2022

LIVE FROM ZTE 5G SUMMIT, STRESA, ITALY: ZTE SVP Xiao Ming (pictured) highlighted the need for joint effort to push further syergies between the real and digital worlds, with vendors, operators, industrial players and governments all required to play a role.

Speaking in the opening keynote, the executive noted future innovations could help “fine tune our world” pointing to further developments around XR, blockchain and the metaverse.

To achieve advances Ming highlighted a requirement to “think proactively”.

Developments in connectivity and computing technologies have already allowed the provision of connectivity from the heights of Everest to deep mining trenches, he added, alongside supporting various advanced services including online gaming and autonomous driving technology.

However, moving forward he expected even more interaction between the digital and real world.

“We should be able to use all different sorts of innovations and vision to fine tune our world,” he added, noting everyone must also be “thankful for what the high technology has already brought us” while also uniting to pursue future innovation.

The event is ZTE’s first in-person edition of the 5G Summit since the start of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, with various operators, politicians and industrial players in attendance, which Ming implored to work together to help drive use of even more advanced technologies.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

España licitará el espectro de 26 GHz antes de que termine el año

InterDigital scores EU funds for 6G research

Canadian government backs EXFO 5G research

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association