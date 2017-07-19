English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

ZTE set for H1 profit hike

19 JUL 2017

ZTE said it expects a bumper first half profit, fuelled by growth in its network infrastructure and mobile devices businesses.

In a short statement, the company said that based on preliminary figures, H1 profit increased 29.9 per cent year-on-year to CNY2.29 billion ($339 million), on revenue up 13.1 per cent to CNY54.01 billion.

The company noted “growth in operations including wireless network, wireline network and bearer network, in addition to handsets with improvements in gross profit margins”.

ZTE already reported a strong start to 2017, after a 2016 marred by a US trade sanctions probe and fine.

The vendor was put on a trade blacklist by US authorities for violating restrictions on doing business with Iran. This was followed by a management reshuffle.

ZTE is also pushing hard to be a leader in 5G, ready for sales to kick-in from 2019 onward.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

China Mobile, ZTE partner to boost energy efficiency

SoftBank, ZTE plan sub-6GHz trials in Tokyo

ZTE ups its game in 5G battle
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association