ZTE pins success to R&D spend - Mobile World Live

Home

ZTE pins success to R&D spend

25 FEB 2020

ZTE president of global sales and SVP Xiao Ming (pictured, centre) hailed the company’s progress, announcing it signed 46 commercial contracts due to increased investment in R&D.

Speaking at a media roundtable in London, Xiao said the company had 35 commercial contracts in Q3. With the uplift due to the company proactively increasing R&D spend in phases from 10 per cent of global revenue in 2018 to 14.6 per cent today. The company is aiming to increase its investment rate to 15 per cent.

Xiao also highlighted ZTE registered 2,561 families of 5G patents to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, the third most by a vendor. The company was the largest customer-provided equipment manufacturer globally in Q3 2019, IHS Markit research showed.

Detailing a refresh of network equipment, Xiao said ZTE’s latest generation of active antenna units (AAUs) are lighter and can be deployed by a single person. They also consumes less power and have a smaller footprint.

In other updates, Xiao added the company will launch ten 5G smartphones this year alongside 15 different 5G products.

He acknowledged the vendor faces political challenges surrounding its cybersecurity, but pledged to carry on the company’s mantra of transparency.

“ZTE is active in all areas, we’re actively engaging with different regulators and authorities with all their enquiries”, he said.

“We are very open and transparent, we’ve set up three cybersecurity labs in Nanjing, Brussels and Rome. They provide access to products and source codes of our products to all authorities.”

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

