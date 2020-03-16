 ZTE denies knowledge of US bribery probe - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

ZTE denies knowledge of US bribery probe

16 MAR 2020

Chinese equipment vendor ZTE responded to reports it faced a bribery investigation in the US, with a claim it had not received any official notification and would seek more details from authorities.

In a statement, the company said it did not receive notices from the relevant US government departments and will proactively communicate with them, adding it “is fully committed to meeting its legal and compliance obligations”. It said its production and operations are running as normal.

On 13 March NBC News reported the US Department of Justice was investigating allegations the vendor paid bribes to government officials in overseas markets.

If the allegation proves to be true, the Chinese vendor could face a new round of criminal penalties.

ZTE paid more than $2 billion in fines for violating trade sanctions and then breaching a 2017 settlement relating to exports to Iran.

In July 2018, the US Department of Commerce formally lifted a seven-year ban on US companies selling components and software to ZTE after it complied with all the requirements of a settlement relating to the matter.

However, the US continues to pursue moves to remove equipment from companies deemed a threat to national security: while ZTE and compatriot Huawei are not explicitly named in these, both have been branded threats by regulator the Federal Communications Commission.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ZTE prepares share issue to fund R&D

China Telecom, ZTE test 5G on Shanghai Maglev

China Telecom, ZTE demo 5G slicing in factory
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association