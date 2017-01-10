English
Home

Yahoo releases details of its post-Verizon future

10 JAN 2017
yahoo_ceo_marissa_mayer

Yahoo is set to be renamed Altaba and CEO Marissa Mayer (pictured) will step down should a planned acquisition by Verizon go ahead, the company confirmed in a filing to US authorities.

On completion of the proposed sale of its core internet and media business units, Yahoo will become an investment company with significant holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and Yahoo Japan. It will also retain a range of other small shareholdings and proceeds from the sale of its Excalibur portfolio, which contains a number of patents unrelated to the units being sold to Verizon.

The board of the new business will be reduced from 11 members to five, and will be led by Chairman Eric Brandt.

Yahoo’s future business plan relies on the completion of the Verizon deal – a task recently thrown into doubt by revelations of two key security breaches. Indeed, Verizon EVP and president of product innovation and new business Marni Walden, said she was unable to confirm if the planned $4.83 billion deal would be completed following the breaches.

Verizon reportedly sought a $1 billion discount on the sale price after Yahoo revealed details of a security breach in October. A second breach, which at the time was dubbed the world’s largest hack, was reported in December and, according to Walden, resulted in an ongoing investigation being undertaken by Verizon before the deal is progressed.

In early January Tim Armstrong, CEO of Verizon-owned AOL, told CNBC he was “hopeful” the deal with Yahoo would still go ahead. If it does, Verizon will seek to create synergies between its AOL and Yahoo platforms.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

