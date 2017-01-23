English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Xiaomi global VP Barra steps down

23 JAN 2017
barra

Hugo Barra (pictured), Xiaomi’s global VP, resigned from the once fast-rising Chinese smartphone maker, which has faced mounting obstacles over the past two years as competition in the handset market intensified in the mainland and globally.

Barra, who joined the Chinese upstart three-and-a-half years ago from Google, announced in a Facebook post he will take some much-needed time off before embarking on a new adventure in Silicon Valley.

He said Xiaomi’s global business is no longer just an in-house startup: “We turned India from a dream into Xiaomi’s largest international market with $1 billion in annual revenues. We expanded into Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and more recently 20 other markets including Russia, Mexico and Poland. We teamed up with Google to launch our first official product in the US.”

SVP Xiang Wang will oversee global operations after Barra departs in February following the Chinese New Year holidays, Bloomberg reported.

Xiaomi suffered a dismal 2016 with total shipments falling sharply, its market share down and its valuation plunging. The formerly fast-rising smartphone maker was once valued at $46 billion and was thought of as the world’s most valuable startup. After Q2 2016 smartphone rankings were released, the company’s revenue level reportedly valued it at just $3.6 billion.

Barra said in November he was confident the company will be largely unaffected by a sharp drop in smartphone sales because its profitability is more dependent on smart home devices and its software ecosystem.

Xiaomi does not release financial information.

The privately-held company was briefly the third largest smartphone maker in the world, with its market share almost doubling year-on-year to 5.6 per cent in Q3 2014. The same year it was the top-selling smartphone maker in China from April to July, with its market share peaking at 31.6 per cent.

Xiaomi attempted to diversity its product line and expanded its range of home devices, which include rice cookers, and air and water purifiers. Sales of smart home devices were forecast to double to CNY10 billion ($1.5 billion) last year.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

HMD debuts first Nokia-brand smartphone in China

Oppo boosts smartphone capacity in Indonesia

South Korea drafts device recall guidelines

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association