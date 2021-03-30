 Xiaomi folds on latest form factor - Mobile World Live
Home

Xiaomi folds on latest form factor

30 MAR 2021

In contrast to a recent focus on high-end features at a low-end price, a newly rebranded Xiaomi joined the foldable trend with the launch of what it claimed is a smartphone with the largest display on the market.

Xiaomi stated the Mi Mix Fold sports an 8.01-inch flexible inner screen and a 6.52-inch external display, with a U shaped hinge design said to deliver benefits in terms of weight and reliability.

It claimed the handset can endure being folded 200,000 times in a package weighing close to three-times less than rival products.

Xiaomi also highlighted the large display’s ability to deliver “a completely unrivalled gaming experience”, along with benefits for working on the move.

Mi Mix Fold also debuted liquid lens camera technology, which employs a flexible film with transparent liquid to mimic the ability of a human eye to capture micro details.

The device is equipped with a 108MP main and 13MP ultra-wide angle camera with a 123-degree field of view.

Among the other features is “the first ever smartphone quad speakers set-up” and a 5020mAh battery.

Mi Mix Fold will hit the shelves in mainland China from 16 April in three versions: 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage priced RMB9,999 ($1,524); 12GB/512GB for RMB10,999; and 16GB/512GB of storage for RMB 12,999.

The move comes a day after the company unveiled Mi 11i, touted as an all-round performer planned for its global markets.

Alongside today’s launch, Xiaomi announced a new logo as it looks to boost its name in the premium market.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

