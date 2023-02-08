Watch 4YFN Preview LIVE 14:00GMT

4YFN is the startup event in the heart of the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry, MWC Barcelona. Ahead of the 2023 edition, David McClelland hosts a live broadcast featuring 4YFN director, Pere Duran, and a host of special guests to preview the key themes dominating today’s startup landscape.Hear from international guests and local heroes helping to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including Giuseppe Scionti, founder of food-tech startup Novameat, which produces plant-based meat substitutes using advanced food printing and tissue engineering technologies, and Nuria Pastor, founder of AI-empowered connected health platform and 4YFN Awards 2022 winner, HumanITcare.