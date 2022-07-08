 Vodafone, Virgin Media O2 go underground with 4G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone, Virgin Media O2 go underground with 4G

08 JUL 2022

Vodafone UK and Virgin Media O2 signed up to use a neutral host mobile network on the London Underground rail system, broadening availability of 4G services to customers of all four major operators in the nation.

BAI Communications, which won a 20-year contract to deliver the mobile network in 2021, stated work on providing 4G coverage across the London Underground is now well underway.

“Positive progress now means that the next five stations to get coverage….will go live within the next six months,” the Australian network builder stated.

A previous pilot section on the eastern end of the Jubilee line was transferred to BAI Communications earlier this year.

BT-owned EE and CK Hutchison’s 3 UK have already climbed on board.

In addition, BT Wholesale signed a “multimillion-pound” agreement with BAI  Communications in February to provide data centre space and connectivity for the neutral host network.

BAI Communications’ network will also be able to support the UK’s delayed Emergency Services Network (ESN), which is largely based on EE’s 4G network but relies on the smooth interworking of a number of elements, of which the London Underground is one.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Virgin Media O2 ups Samsung network deployment

Virgin Media O2 picks VMware for 5G

Virgin Media O2 boasts 5G progress

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association