Vodafone, Virgin Media O2 go underground with 4G

Vodafone UK and Virgin Media O2 signed up to use a neutral host mobile network on the London Underground rail system, broadening availability of 4G services to customers of all four major operators in the nation.

BAI Communications, which won a 20-year contract to deliver the mobile network in 2021, stated work on providing 4G coverage across the London Underground is now well underway.

“Positive progress now means that the next five stations to get coverage….will go live within the next six months,” the Australian network builder stated.

A previous pilot section on the eastern end of the Jubilee line was transferred to BAI Communications earlier this year.

BT-owned EE and CK Hutchison’s 3 UK have already climbed on board.

In addition, BT Wholesale signed a “multimillion-pound” agreement with BAI Communications in February to provide data centre space and connectivity for the neutral host network.

BAI Communications’ network will also be able to support the UK’s delayed Emergency Services Network (ESN), which is largely based on EE’s 4G network but relies on the smooth interworking of a number of elements, of which the London Underground is one.