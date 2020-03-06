Vodafone ups diversity efforts - Mobile World Live

Vodafone Group took steps towards increasing diversity in the technology sector by introducing an industry-wide initiative focused on addressing inequalities and unveiling a strategy to boost women’s access to jobs in the field.

In a statement, the operator stated its #ChangeTheFace initiative looked to create a community which could drive positive change in the industry by committing to inclusion and diversity expansion goals, adding the move was already backed by vendors Ericsson and Nokia.

Vodafone CEO Nick Read said the company was “urging the technology industry to act now so we build a digital future that reflects society and works for everyone”.

As part of the programme, the operator plans to introduce industry-wide awards in 2021, to grace individuals and organisations for their inclusion efforts in the sector.

The operator also announced a revised version of its Future Jobs Finder tool, aiming to encourage women to explore a career in technology. It plans a marketing campaign targeting 100 million women in 20 countries to boost use of the set-up.

Vodafone also pledged to enhance diversity and inclusion within its supply chain, exploring options to use blockchain to promote and verify diverse providers through Trust Your Supplier, an IBM initiative to simplify the process of adding and managing companies to the chain.

The operator’s move follows international studies showing the share of women working in the digital industry was declining, with the majority believing most jobs in the sector were unsuitable.