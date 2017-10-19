English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone UK looks to benefit from operations revamp

19 OCT 2017

Vodafone UK is teeing up new content bundles and prepaid products as it looks to build on recent work to improve its network and customer service operations.

Speaking at a briefing this morning (19 October), Nick Jeffery, CEO of the business (pictured), said: “We are now at a point where I think we’ve got a platform where we can start to innovate commercially, and offer new and exciting things to the market.”

“There are two underpinning foundations behind where we want to take this company in the UK. A truly excellent network and truly good customer service are at the epicentre of what we do. Get those things right – and there’s more still to do – then we can start to layer an interesting commercial proposition on top of that.”

According to GSMA Intelligence, Vodafone ranks third in the UK in terms of mobile connections (22.9 million connections, 24 per cent market share); larger rivals EE and O2 boast 26.3 million and 26.4 million connections, respectively.

Content bundles
Later this year, Vodafone Passes will be launched in the UK, following availability in other markets including Germany, Spain and Italy. Four passes will be available, zero-rating supported apps within the category (video, music, social or chat).

The company named 20 partners ahead of the launch – including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube, Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp – and said talks with more are under way.

Vodafone addressed the question of net neutrality by arguing participation in the proposition is open to any app maker, “big or small”.

David James, marketing director at Vodafone UK, explained: “The whole value in this kind of proposition is the amount and the breadth of the apps that are included.”

The operator said customers “don’t understand gigabytes” and are worried about out-of-bundle service charges: Passes are a way to address this.

“Very few of our customers would really want to buy a full unlimited package, but they really like the idea of buying into the categories where they know they are using a lot,” James said.

When asked about zero-rating high bandwidth services such as video, and services with long user sessions including music, Jeffery commented: “It’s fair to say our network isn’t capacity constrained, spectrum constrained or, at the moment, reliability constrained. So we can launch propositions like this based on the confidence we’ve got that the investments we have made over the last couple of years really do scale-up behind this kind of proposition”.

Video services will be “optimised, not throttled”, however.

Prepaid refresh
Vodafone is also launching a new prepaid service, called Pay As You Go 1.

James said declines in the prepaid market do not reflect the value customers place on it: “Loads and loads of them tell us they like the control you get with pay as you go,” he explained, adding the new tariff is a bid to “reinvent” the approach “a little bit.”

Pay As You Go 1 caps charges at £1 per day, with unlimited voice and text, and a 500MB data allowance. Vodafone is also using pre-call announcements for out-of-bundle traffic (such as international and premium rate calls), so users are aware when additional charges might be incurred.

Jeffery also noted its Voxi youth-oriented service launch had been “very successful, ahead of our expectations”.

“The message is Vodafone is back – the network is good, we are investing heavily in customer service, we are listening incredibly closely to what our customers are telling us, good and bad,” he said.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

UK operators welcome coverage consultation

Blog: Operators must go all in on the latest buzz

Vodafone slams auction delay as 3 UK takes action

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Europe 2017 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association