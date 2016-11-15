English
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone takes €5B writedown on Indian business

15 NOV 2016
MWC16 Keynote Vodafone

Vodafone Group booked a €5 billion non-cash charge against its Indian unit, reflecting rising competition in the world’s second largest mobile market.

The arrival of Reliance Jio Infocomm threatens the status quo in India, where Vodafone is the second largest player behind Bharti Airtel.

The group intends to float its Indian business, despite the highly competitive marketplace. The IPO will take place “as soon as market conditions allow”, the company said in its results for the six months to end of September. However, the offering is not expected during the current financial year, which finishes at end-March 2017, the company added.

Europe
Elsewhere, CEO Vittorio Colao hailed Europe as “modestly ahead of expectations”, led by Germany and Italy. An improvement in these countries is a theme of recent financials from the group, with the current results showing a rise in service revenue of 2.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

Total European service revenue fell 2.9 per cent, dragged down by the UK which fell 17 per cent. Organically, the UK unit fell by 2.7 per cent but the poor performance of sterling against the Euro exaggerated the effect.

Overall H1 group revenue fell by 4 per cent to €27 billion. Organically, revenue grew by 2.3 per cent.

The loss for the financial period was €5 billion, thanks to the Indian writedown, compared to a loss of €2.3 billion in the year ago period.

Looking forward, the company now expects organic Ebitda growth of 3-6 per cent, equivalent to €15.7-€16.1 billion, representing a slight worsening since it originally said the figure could go as high as €16.2 billion.

  • hitesh shah

    It’s sad to see, that India contributed to the losses / writedown. It’s an Era of growth in india and only if VF responded to the changes in market dynamics (which have been happening for some time now), I am sure things could have been better. It’s a dynamic market and the launch of jio was no surprise. Having had all the tools and knowledge I personally feel it’s a great miss for VF, it’s as good as crossing an elephant on the road and saying I did not see that coming / crossing.

Author

Richard Handford

Richard is the editor of Mobile World Live’s money channel and a contributor to the daily news service. He is an experienced technology and business journalist who previously worked as a freelancer for many publications over the last decade including...

Read more

