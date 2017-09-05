English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone slams auction delay as 3 UK takes action

05 SEP 2017

Vodafone UK said legal opposition to a proposed spectrum auction in the country would “unnecessarily delay” the process, as 3 UK formally launched a court challenge.

As expected, 3 formally filed its challenge to regulator Ofcom’s proposed auction of 4G and 5G spectrum, after notifying the regulator last month of its intention to seek a judicial review in the UK’s High Court.

3’s move kicks off a three-month review, pushing the sale of spectrum and allocation into early 2018, and further delaying an auction initially scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

The company argued its challenge will not interfere with the commercial launch of 5G in the UK, which is expected in 2020, but rival Vodafone slammed the move.

“This is not in the interest of consumers and will undermine the UK’s efforts to be a leading digital economy,” Vodafone told the Financial Times (FT).

Competitive caps
3 has long threatened legal action against the auction unless a 30 per cent spectrum cap is introduced to limit the power of Vodafone and BT-owned EE. The operator, the UK’s smallest, argues Ofcom is failing to address competition concerns with its auction rules.

Ofcom proposed a spectrum cap of 37 per cent, as well as pushing other measures to limit BT and Vodafone’s involvement in certain bands, but 3 argues the regulator is not going far enough.

“We can confirm that we have filed a judicial review before the UK courts in relation to the competition measures that will apply in the upcoming auction,” a 3 UK company representative told FT.

“It is absolutely vital that the regulator gets this auction right for the long term benefit of all consumers,” the representative added.

Ofcom echoed Vodafone’s comments, stating the litigation would harm: “consumers, businesses and ultimately the UK economy. It is now crucial that companies don’t drag their feet, so the case can be heard as soon as possible”.

According to FT, EE could also file a judicial review against the auction, but still has a number of weeks to do so.

EE is reportedly threatening legal action against any spectrum cap being introduced.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone UK discussing Openreach fibre investment

EE threatens legal action over Ofcom auction rules

3 UK targets low-end with sub-brand Smarty

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association