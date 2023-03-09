 Vodafone rumoured to target 1,000 Italian job cuts - Mobile World Live
Vodafone rumoured to target 1,000 Italian job cuts

09 MAR 2023

A trade union in Italy claimed Vodafone Group’s local unit plans to cut around 1,000 jobs, equating to almost 20 per cent of its workforce, with a proposal set to be presented to employee representatives on 13 March.

If it transpires, the move would be the latest reduction in Vodafone’s headcount in the country, with previous cuts partly blamed on a competition-fuelled earnings drop in the market, a criticism regularly levelled at the industry in the country by the operator and local rivals since Iliad entered the market in 2018.

In a translated statement released today (9 March) union FISTel-CISL revealed Vodafone would present a “cost reorganisation plan” next week. While it conceded “exaggerated competitiveness” had caused price drops in the country, it claimed some other European nations were not facing the same issues.

“We are clearly facing yet another demonstration of a wrong model for the telecommunications sector” the union noted, adding it was an industry which elsewhere “still manages to reconcile employment capacity and workforce, here is decreasing exponentially year-on-year”.

“It is time to call all parties, starting with the institutions, to their responsibilities. This is the position we will bring to the table next Monday and which we will work immediately to export to the entire sector,” it added.

Vodafone declined to comment on the union’s claims.

The operator is in the process of cutting costs across its business, setting a target of achieving savings of €1 billion by the end of its 2026 financial year (31 March 2026).

Last month, interim CEO Margherita Della Valle said the company was making progress on the savings but highlighted a need to arrest declines in some European markets.

Chris Donkin

