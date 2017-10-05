Vodafone looks to future with brand revamp

Vodafone Group overhauled its global brand by introducing a new company strapline and redesigned logo, with a focus on “the theme of optimism about the future”.

The strategy, which will be implemented across the 36 countries where Vodafone operates from tomorrow (6 October), sees the operator replace its well known “Power to you” slogan with a new strap (pictured, right).

Vodafone introduced the outgoing slogan in 2009.

As part of the push, the operator said a new visual identity will also “place much greater emphasis on Vodafone’s iconic ‘speech mark’”.

It will be the biggest change to the symbol since it was created in 2008.

The speech mark will now appear “as the central graphical focus” on all marketing and communications activity, with a new 2D design.

Vodafone explained in a statement the new campaign was designed to underline its belief “that new technologies and digital services will play a positive role in transforming society and enhancing individual quality of life over the years ahead”.

Pushed into action

Kester Mann, principal analyst covering network operators at CCS Insight, told Mobile World Live Vodafone may have been stirred into refreshing its brand in light of “strong recent innovation from faster moving and more agile web brands such as Google and Amazon”.

He also said the new strapline feels slightly conservative, but noted the company had to exercise caution with the wording given its hugely diverse footprint.

“Vodafone should be applauded for using such an uplifting message to support its brand relaunch,” he said: “Many of the societal benefits from mobile are underappreciated in the eyes of consumers and its work should help to address this.”

The company will also commence a new advertising campaign, with a lead TV commercial focusing on “how human interaction remains constant while technologies evolve over time”.