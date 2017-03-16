English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Vodafone, Liberty Global kickstart merger talks

16 MAR 2017

A high-stakes tie-up between Vodafone Group and Liberty Global is back on the table after the companies entered into talks about a UK merger, reported The Register.

Citing multiple sources, the report said talks are taking place at Vodafone’s HQ in Newbury, with only high-level executives from both firms allowed access. The companies first entered into talks in 2015 over a wider merger of their respective European assets, before negotiations broke down a few months later over a valuation issue.

However, the relationship was revived after the pair completed a merger in the Netherlands in January, forming a $3.7 billion joint venture in the country.

According to The Register, a similar deal could be struck in the UK, or Vodafone may even decide to sell its UK operations to Liberty Global. Vodafone could then potentially take over Liberty Global’s German arm.

News of the negotiations comes less than month after Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao said an asset swap between the two companies was “an attractive combination and an interesting project” to challenge rivals in Europe, but added there were no active talks taking place.

A report in the Financial Times, released yesterday and also citing company sources, said the situation had not changed since Colao’s comments last month.

The reports come a matter of days after details emerged of a potential attempt by Telefonica to lure Liberty Global into a deal covering O2 UK.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telefonica taps Liberty Global over O2 UK merger

Vodafone UK revamps customer service

Vodafone, Idea close in on Indian deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association