English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Vodafone, Idea close in on Indian deal

13 MAR 2017

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular are close to finalising a £21 billion merger, with a deal tipped to be announced this week, The Telegraph said.

Sources in the financial industry told the newspaper the talks had reached an advanced stage, with the likely outcome resulting in an equal partnership. The companies are estimated to have a similar value.

Following the deal the merged company would be India’s largest operator by connections. Once the final details have been announced, the agreement would have to be approved by the country’s regulators.

During February, reports in The Economic Times said merging the existing assets of the two companies would breach government caps on spectrum holdings and subscriber market share in some regions. The country’s M&A rules state no one operator can hold more than 25 per cent of spectrum in an area or 50 per cent in any one band in each service region.

Companies must also stay below a 50 percent market share in terms of revenue and subscribers in every region.

Price war
Vodafone confirmed formal talks on merging the unit in January, following an intense price war in the country sparked by the entry of Reliance Jio. Jio’s free data deals resulted in India’s largest operators slashing their data prices.

Although the new entrant has now announced it will start charging for its services, analysts predict if the country’s other operators attempt to match its premium tariff they face a potential revenue hit of 50 per cent from the highest tier customers.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Indian state-owned operators restart merger talks

Reliance Jio rivals risk revenues in premium tariff fight

Blog: Will consolidation place incumbent Indian operators on solid ground?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association