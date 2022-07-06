Vodafone, Google laud progress of AI project

Google Cloud and Vodafone Group revealed details of a project to improve the operator’s use of AI, with a platform created using the tech giant’s infrastructure already active in several countries.

In a corporate blog, Google Cloud detailed Vodafone’s deployment of the AI Booster platform, a system designed to ease development of the technology and machine learning applications intended to improve customer experience.

The platform is based on Google’s Vertex AI, which the technology giant claims allows its customers to speed and scale new use cases faster by using pre-trained and custom tooling in a single platform.

Vodafone noted it wanted to build a system which allowed it to quickly scale business use cases across countries, alongside bringing proof of concepts to market easily.

In the 18 months since the start of the project to develop AI Booster it is now live in several of the operator’s markets.

Discussing its aims for the platform, Vodafone Group director for big data and AI Cornelia Schaurecker said it would “make data scientists’ lives easier, maximise value and take co-creation and scaling of use cases globally to another level”.

The development is the result of one of a number of collaborations between Google and Vodafone, as the latter eyes moving its business towards developing wider technology and away from being centred on connectivity.