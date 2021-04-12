 Vodafone Germany pulls trigger on SA 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone Germany pulls trigger on SA 5G

12 APR 2021
Vodafone Germany teamed with Ericsson, Qualcomm and Oppo to commercialise its 5G standalone network in Europe, in what was claimed as a first for the region, covering several cities.

In a statement, the companies said the move marked a milestone in the development of the technology in Europe. Vodafone upgraded 1,000 sites to SA 5G, covering 170 cities and municipalities on 3.5GHz spectrum.

The partners explained SA 5G is a more “complete form” of the next generation technology.

Ericsson supplied its cloud-native 5G core infrastructure, with the network tested on the Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform.

Vodafone Germany CTO Gerhard Mack explained the first sites offered latency of between 10 milliseconds and 15 milliseconds, “as fast as the human nervous system”.

“These ultra-low latency times are now arriving step-by-step to consumers across Germany as we put more and more 5G facilities into operation,” he added.

The quartet of companies have been working together to test SA 5G in numerous sites across three German cities since November 2020.

Vodafone Germany’s commercialisation of the technology comes as a welcome boost for Europe, with major US operators Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile US all moving to offer SA 5G services in 2020.

It also got the jump on domestic rival Deutsche Telekom, which said it would test SA 5G in a town outside Munich in February 2021.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Portugal mulls rule changes as 5G auction drags on

HKT prueba el C-V2X sobre 5G autónoma

MVNOs mount South Korea 5G pricing challenge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association