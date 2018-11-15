English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone, Ericsson call for EC to rethink 5G car stance

15 NOV 2018

Vodafone Group, Ericsson and BMW warned the EU that restricting the use of 5G in connected cars in favour of Wi-Fi-based technology could hamper investment and put the continent behind rivals China and the US.

In a joint statement, the companies argued the case for Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) technology, also backed by telecoms giants Deutsche Telekom, Huawei and Qualcomm, stating it was crucial for the industry to have the freedom to introduce technologies to help the EU achieve its transport goals.

The comments followed a similar line adopted by industry groups GSMA and ETNO last week, as concerns grow about the European Commission’s stance around the use of cellular technology in vehicles.

The EC is exploring legislation around connected cars in the continent to speed rollout, and “as it stands today”, the EC’s latest proposal rules out the use of C-V2X in favour of a single purpose Wi-Fi technology called ITS-G5 for vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to road infrastructure and vehicle to control centre interactions, said the companies.

Reuters said the EC will then review the rules three years after implementation, to take into account new technologies. ITS-G5 is supported by major car manufacturers, including Volkswagen and Renault.

Balance needed
In the statement, the companies said a balance needs to be struck when it comes to rules and regulations around the sector, with a requirement to “keep people safe”, but to also “nurture and encourage innovation”.

The companies added that despite the EC’s emphasis on taking a “hybrid communications approach”, in its transport strategy in 2016, “it is concerning that just two years later the principle of technological neutrality appears to be no longer adhered to by the European Commission”.

Outlining its case, the companies said recent testing has “shown the superior performance of C-V2X relevant to non-cellular ITS technology, while arguing that Wi-Fi has no relationship to existing cellular infrastructure, “nor will it be compatible with 5G”, meaning adoption will be limited.

In addition, it said backing Wi-Fi alone “appears to run counter to trends in China and the US, where cellular technology is emerging as a strong candidate for connecting vehicles”.

They also highlighted that by excluding cellular technologies, transport and telecoms industries have less incentive to invest in 5G along roads, and could be counter-intuitive to the EC’s transport strategy of reducing road fatalities and serious injuries, given the amount of road users that carry mobile devices.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

ZTE to launch 5G phone in H1 2019

Smart switches on first 5G base stations

AT&T, Verizon finance heads warn 5G revenue will take time

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association