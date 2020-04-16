 Vodafone denies u-turn over India JV bailout - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone denies u-turn over India JV bailout

16 APR 2020

Vodafone Group denied media reports it was set to pump further funds into its Indian joint venture to cover operational expenses and help pay-off taxes, standing by previous assurances to shareholders it would not spend more cash on the business.

In a statement to Mobile World Live the operator group reiterated it did not intend to contribute further equity into Vodafone Idea, adding media reports stating otherwise were incorrect.

The comments follow a report by The Economic Times (ET) claiming the company was set to infuse $200 million to $225 million into Vodafone Idea. An additional $125 million to $150 million was tipped to be contributed from companies affiliated with joint venture partner Aditya Birla Group, which also denied the plan in a statement to the Indian newspaper.

As part of the original deal to merge Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, a $1.2 billion sum was set aside by the parties to cover historical liabilities which, in November 2019, Vodafone CFO Margherita Della Valle said it had “not taken any provision on”.

In its statement today (16 April) Vodafone noted any further payment made to Vodafone Idea would be from this fund and not new money.

Standing firm
Vodafone CEO Nick Read and Della Valle have both gone on record numerous times to assure shareholders no further funds would be spent on its India JV, with Read stating in the operator’s fiscal H1 2020 financial update its stake in Vodafone Idea carried no value in Vodafone’s share price.

The tough stance on further money being ploughed into the JV comes during a long-running row with authorities on adjusted gross revenue liabilities said to be owed by the company.

Having repeatedly applied to have the amount cut, Vodafone Idea and the country’s other operators lost the latest court case on the issue last month.

Although they failed to get the amount reassessed, payment terms were extended to 20 years, providing some immediate relief for the troubled business which had threatened closure.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Deutsche Telekom pushes IoT roaming in Europe

India court blocks AGR reassessment
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association