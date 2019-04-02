 Vodafone confident on EC green light for Liberty deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone confident on EC green light for Liberty deal

02 APR 2019

Vodafone Group confirmed it expects to receive European Commission (EC) approval for its €18.4 billion acquisition of Liberty Global assets in central and eastern Europe in mid-2019, after receiving the regulator’s list of objections.

Although the details of the document were not outlined by the operator and have yet to be made public by the EC, by sticking with its original timeline the company does not appear to be overly concerned about any issues raised.

In a statement, Vodafone said it would review the document and continue “constructive dialogue” with the EC.

The acquisition includes Liberty Global’s fixed and cable businesses in Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania. At the time of the announcement Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges was extremely critical of the potential acquisition and called on competition officials to block it.

Vodafone’s CEO Nick Read and predecessor Vittorio Colao, who was in charge when the deal was struck, have regularly voiced their confidence the deal raised no competition issues in any of the markets involved.

Last month Reuters reported the EC would formally lay out its objections by 3 June with expectations Vodafone would offer concessions to push the deal through.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

