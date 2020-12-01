 Vodafone, Axiata, Orange back open software project - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone, Axiata, Orange back open software project

01 DEC 2020

Industry group TM Forum unveiled a project to build a validation platform for interoperable software, a move the organisation believes will ease operator efforts to modernise IT processes and deployment of cloud-native networks.

The Open Digital Architecture Component Accelerator Project will be created in partnership with a number of large players including operators Vodafone Group, Orange and Axiata Group, alongside Oracle, Accenture, Global Wavenet, Globetom, SigScale and Whale Cloud.

Once complete the system will be used by members of the organisation to validate software components against interoperable open digital architecture standards.

Speaking to Mobile World Live, TM Forum chief digital officer John Gillam said: “Natural evolution and M&A have taken their toll on architecture and the default place CSPs find themselves in is having to group the whole stack into a monolith, so every time somebody says they want to change it, it’s a multi-month and multimillion pound exercise.”

He added this issue had created demand and momentum around open APIs and produced a need for the project the organisation unveiled today (1 December) to help widen the number of vendors able to supply segments of systems to operators to provide greater choice.

In a statement, Vodafone global director of IT strategy and architecture Carlos Valero added the project would help: “understand the best approach to building out cloud native IT”, noting it would also “help shape current and future R&D.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Axiata chief cautious of latest lockdowns

France joins Orange 5G party

Vodafone y Ericsson se preparan para la congestión de drones en vuelo
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association