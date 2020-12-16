 Vodafone, AST prepare for space network take off - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone, AST prepare for space network take off

16 DEC 2020

Vodafone Group-backed AST SpaceMobile set a date of 2023 for the launch of what it claims to be the first space-based mobile network delivering high-speed connectivity without the need for specialist consumer hardware.

The AST SpaceMobile project, backed by Vodafone and Rakuten in March, aims to provide coverage to the 49 largest countries around the equator, including several key markets served by Vodafone Group affiliates Safaricom and Vodacom.

It expects to light service in its first batch of countries in 2023.

The company’s fleet of satellites are designed to provide data speeds commonly associated with 4G or 5G to general, commercially available handsets. In the first phase it expects to cover an area inhabited by 1.6 billion people with 20 birds.

Subject to regulatory approval, its first markets will include Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Mozambique, Kenya and Tanzania, where Vodafone affiliates plan to incorporate the service into their offering for remote communities.

AST SpaceMobile added it also plans to apply for regulatory approval to deliver the service in India as part of this first phase.

In a statement, Vodafone backed the project to boost connectivity in its markets, adding the service was “uniquely positioned to provide universal mobile coverage to rural areas in Africa, and in the future, Europe, further extending our leading network”.

“The space-based mobile network will also enable us to provide instant communications in the event of a natural or humanitarian disaster,” it added.

Alongside detailing launch timeline, AST SpaceMobile announced guarantees to raise an additional $462 million in financing to get the service off the ground.

This includes cash from a forthcoming listing on the New York Stock Exchange and additional funding from existing backers including Vodafone, Rakuten, American Tower and a number of financial services companies.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Ericsson plot course for drone boom

Masmovil chief rubbishes prospect of Vodafone deal

Vodafone ups heat on suppliers to meet society goals

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association