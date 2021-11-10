 Vodacom takes control of Vodafone Egypt in €2.4B deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodacom takes control of Vodafone Egypt in €2.4B deal

10 NOV 2021

Vodafone Group announced a move to transfer its 55 per cent holding in Vodafone Egypt to its sub-Saharan Africa subsidiary Vodacom in a deal valued at €2.4 billion, as it looks to simplify management of its businesses in the continent.

In a statement, Vodafone said around 80 per cent of the deal would be settled through issuing 242 million new ordinary shares in Vodacom, while the remaining 20 per cent would be settled in cash. The issuing of new shares means Vodafone’s ownership in Vodacom will increase from 60.5 per cent to 65.1 per cent.

The transaction in total values Vodafone’s 55 per cent shareholding in Vodafone Egypt at €2.7 billion, with the deal price reducing to €2.4 billion to account for debt. The remaining 45 per cent of Vodafone Egypt is held by Telecom Egypt, the country’s incumbent.

Strategy
Explaining the rationale behind the move strategically, the companies said it helps to simplify management of holdings in Africa, it gives Vodacom exposure to another leading business in an attractive market and it expects Vodafone Egypt to benefit from closer cooperation with its new parent, “enabling it to accelerate growth in financial services and IoT”.

Vodafone Egypt is the country’s largest mobile player, offering telecoms services to 43 million consumer and enterprise customers, and has 43 per cent revenue market share, said Vodacom.

Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group, said the deal would cement its position as Africa’s leading “techno”, while increasing total population coverage on the continent to more than “half a billion people and more than 40 per cent of Africa’s GDP”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Telekom Srbija tie up for Balkans boost

Vodafone y Microsoft amplían su colaboración en el mercado de empresas

Vodafone Alemania planea un despliegue rápido de la 5G autónoma
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association