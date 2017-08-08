English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Vivendi denies “dominant influence” at Telecom Italia

08 AUG 2017

Vivendi said it believes it does not exercise “any de facto control over Telecom Italia” under Italian law, in response to a request by the country’s market regulator Consob to clarify its position.

The France-based media company, which is Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder with a 24 per cent stake, said in a statement: “its participation in Telecom Italia is not sufficient enough to allow it to exercise, on a stable basis, a dominant influence at Telecom Italia shareholders’ meetings.”

Vivendi’s announcement comes after Consob, through its French counterpart Autorite des Marches Financiers, told the company to declare whether or not it controls the operator.

The request came after Telecom Italia said in its latest financial report, released in July, that its board of directors “acknowledged the beginning of the direction and coordination activity over TIM by Vivendi”.

Telecom Italia then followed up with a statement, at the request of Consob, clarifying Vivendi had “directed and coordinated” activity with regards to appointing a new senior executive from Vivendi, as well as pushing a joint venture project between the operator and Canal Plus Group.

Responding directly to Telecom Italia’s statement, Vivendi said it had exercised management and coordination activities on those occasions due to “factual and specific circumstances”.

“It shall not be construed, based on applicable Italian law principles, as evidence of a de facto control position,” added Vivendi.

Despite its statement, the French company tightened its grip on Telecom Italia in recent months, after increasing the number of Vivendi executives sitting on the operator’s board.

Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine was named interim CEO of Telecom Italia, following the departure of CEO Flavio Cattaneo.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vivendi ordered to declare Telecom Italia ownership

Vivendi still at loggerheads with Agcom over Mediaset

Regulator warns Italian operators on EU roaming

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association