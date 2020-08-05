 Virtual Galaxy Unpacked brings 5 new models - Mobile World Live
Home

Virtual Galaxy Unpacked brings 5 new models

05 AUG 2020

Samsung proved the rumour-mongers correct, unveiling a range of five new Galaxy devices headlined by two new Note smartphones and its latest foldable.

At its Galaxy Unpacked event, mobile chief Roh Tae-moon again highlighted the key role of connectivity in the wake of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, noting “never before have we relied on technology like we are today”.

Heading its push is the Galaxy Note20, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor; 128GB of onboard storage; 4300mAh battery; 10MP selfie camera and triple rear camera set-up comprised of 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses and a 64MP telephoto lens.

Its premium Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with the same processor and selfie camera, but a larger 6.9-inch AMOLED display; 128GB or 512GB storage; 4500mAh battery; and 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses paired with a 108MP wide-angle lens on the read.

Galaxy Note20 costs $999, with pricing for the Ultra edition starting at $1,299 for the 128GB version and $1,449 for the 512GB model. Both are 5G compatible and will be available from 21 August.

Samsung also unveiled its latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold2, boasting a substantially larger 6.2-inch outer and 7.6-inch main displays than the original; a 5G-capable Snapdragon 865 Plus processor; and bronze and black colour options. Additional details are set to be announced on 1 September.

Tablets
Additionally, the company unveiled two new 5G-capable Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus processor; up to 256GB onboard storage; 8MP selfie and dual main cameras comprising 13MP main and 5MP ultra-wide lenses; and S-Pen compatibility.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch display and 8000mAh battery, priced at $649 without 5G and $849 with. The S7 Plus offers a 12.4-inch display and 10090mAh battery, priced at $849 or $1,049 with 5G

Other new devices included a sleeker Galaxy Watch3, priced from $399, and Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones for $169.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Asia

Tags

