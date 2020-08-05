Virtual Galaxy Unpacked brings 5 new models - Mobile World Live

Samsung proved the rumour-mongers correct, unveiling a range of five new Galaxy devices headlined by two new Note smartphones and its latest foldable.

At its Galaxy Unpacked event, mobile chief Roh Tae-moon again highlighted the key role of connectivity in the wake of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, noting “never before have we relied on technology like we are today”.

Heading its push is the Galaxy Note20, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ display; Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor; 128GB of onboard storage; 4300mAh battery; 10MP selfie camera and triple rear camera set-up comprised of 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses and a 64MP telephoto lens.

Its premium Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with the same processor and selfie camera, but a larger 6.9-inch AMOLED display; 128GB or 512GB storage; 4500mAh battery; and 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses paired with a 108MP wide-angle lens on the read.

Galaxy Note20 costs $999, with pricing for the Ultra edition starting at $1,299 for the 128GB version and $1,449 for the 512GB model. Both are 5G compatible and will be available from 21 August.

Samsung also unveiled its latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold2, boasting a substantially larger 6.2-inch outer and 7.6-inch main displays than the original; a 5G-capable Snapdragon 865 Plus processor; and bronze and black colour options. Additional details are set to be announced on 1 September.

Tablets

Additionally, the company unveiled two new 5G-capable Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus processor; up to 256GB onboard storage; 8MP selfie and dual main cameras comprising 13MP main and 5MP ultra-wide lenses; and S-Pen compatibility.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch display and 8000mAh battery, priced at $649 without 5G and $849 with. The S7 Plus offers a 12.4-inch display and 10090mAh battery, priced at $849 or $1,049 with 5G

Other new devices included a sleeker Galaxy Watch3, priced from $399, and Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones for $169.