 Virgin Media O2 enters fray for TalkTalk deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Virgin Media O2 enters fray for TalkTalk deal

18 JUL 2022

Virgin Media O2 reportedly entered into discussions to buy TalkTalk, making an opening £3 billion offer as the race to acquire the UK fixed player hots up following interest from other industry players.

Sky News broke news of the talks by Virgin Media O2, citing sources which stated negotiations between the pair are at an early stage and are being held on a non-exclusive basis.

Virgin Media O2 is jointly owned by Telefonica and Liberty Global, so the move would help it bulk up its operations and build scale.

TalkTalk’s website states it has 4.2 million customers, including 2.4 million fibre connections across the UK.

It also offers pay-TV services.

Competition
However, Virgin Media O2 is likely to face competition for the tie-up, with its opening bid coming three months after Financial Times reported TalkTalk had been approached by a number of companies over a potential deal.

One of the potential suitors is Vodafone Group, which has long been linked a deal, while Sky News parent Sky, which has a presence in mobile and fixed, was also reported to be assessing the deal.

No offer materialised at the time, but Virgin Media O2’s bid could force a counter from other parties.

Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight, believes a deal between Virgin Media and TalkTalk would be a major statement of intent by the former’s CEO Lutz Schuler, particularly with his ambitions to take on BT.

“The deal would not only create a bigger rival, but threatens an important source of income for Openreach, for which TalkTalk is a strategically important customer.”

Mann also believes the UK is ripe for further consolidation, citing “much speculation of a potential merger between 3 UK and Vodafone”, and “the next big deal is only a matter of time”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Virgin Media O2 go underground with 4G

Virgin Media O2 ups Samsung network deployment

Vodafone rumoured to be in frame for TalkTalk deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association