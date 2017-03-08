English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

VimpelCom ditches bricks and mortar for digital model

08 MAR 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Failing to monetise network growth and struggles with consumer engagement were key factors in VimpelCom’s decision to rebrand to Veon and transition into a digital technology company, CEO Jean Yves Charlier (pictured) said.

In an interview with Mobile World Live TV, Charlier opened up on the rationale behind the company’s decision – announced at Mobile World Congress last week – to rebrand to Veon.

Charlier said the firm wanted to send out a message the internet platform was core to its long-term strategy, and not just a bolt on, while explaining that providing “great connectivity” was simply not enough in the current climate.

“We are doing two things. We think we have to be a great telecoms business providing connectivity, but we also think we have got to do much more than that, and that’s what we are focussed on,” he said. “We want to bring a new digital model to the industry, not just a bricks and mortar model.”

In the interview, Charlier opened up on some of the deals the company has already struck as part of its new direction, as well as its longer-term goals in the digital space.

Click here to see the full interview.

 

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Italian JV begins operation

Italy sees fallout from Hutch-VimpelCom merger

Hutch, VimpelCom complete Italian merger

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Feature: MWC17 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association