 Viasat gulps Inmarsat in $7B deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Viasat gulps Inmarsat in $7B deal

08 NOV 2021

US-based satellite company Viasat is to acquire UK rival Inmarsat in a deal valuing the latter at $7.3 billion, aiming to create a global market leader with a fleet of 19 operating satellites and additional ten spacecraft due for launch in the next three years.

In a joint statement, the pair argued the deal will help the newly combined player gain enhanced scale and scope to deliver affordable and secure connectivity around the world.

The entity is set to deliver “advanced new services” in mobile and fixed segments, “driving greater customer choice in broadband communications and narrowband services” including IoT.

The combined company will also offer a broad portfolio of spectrum licenses across the Ka-, L- and S-bands.

Following the deal, Viasat unveiled plans to build on Inmarsat’s presence in the UK and work with the government to create new space capabilities, technologies and jobs in the country.

Mobile background
Inmarsat has been making waves in the mobile sector. In February former Nokia boss Rajeev Suri took the helm, quickly followed by the appointment of ex-Nokia CMO Barry French to a similar role at Inmarsat.

The company is working with India operator BSNL after the telco secured the necessary regulatory clearance to deliver the satellite provider’s mobile broadband services to customers across government, aviation and maritime sectors.

Inmarsat’s push in India follows a recent announcement to combine its existing system with a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation and 5G assets to create a single network targeting corporate customers, as the connectivity space race continues to hot up.

Inmarsat CEO Rajeev Suri noted the acquisition by Viasat as coming “at the right time”, as it is expected to create “a strong future” for Inmarsat while offering “greater choice for customers around the world, enhanced scope for partners and new opportunities for employees”.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and the combined entity is tipped to deliver mid-teens percentage revenue growth after creation.

The deal comprises $850 million in cash, about 46.4 million shares of Viasat valued at roughly $3.1 billion and the assumption of Inmarsat’s $3.4 billion net debt.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Boeing satellite broadband cleared for take off

BT taps OneWeb for LEO satellite connectivity

Inmarsat readies mobile satellite play in India

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association