Verizon unveils NFL content, 5G gaming plays

LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2022: Verizon executives took the wraps-off several consumer-facing products and services including what they claimed was the world’s first 5G gaming handheld device and the addition of National Football League (NFL) + to its streaming roster.

Krista Bourne (pictured), chief operating officer for Verizon Consumer Group, introduced the handheld Razer Edge 5G gaming device that the mobile operator developed in conjunction with Qualcomm and Razer.

The Android device was built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform to stream games directly from the cloud or a console using the mobile operator’s 5G ultra-wideband connectivity. Bourne said to tune into RazorCon 17 October to learn more about the device.

Sharing the keynote stage with Bourne, Erin McPherson, chief content officer for Verizon, spoke about NFL+.

NFL+ allows fans to watch live primetime regular season and postseason games on any device either at home or on the go. Fans can also tune into live audio for every game, watch NFL weekly programming on demand and access the NFL Films archives.

“By partnering with NFL to include the NFL+, we’re now putting live game experiences right in your hands, wherever and whenever you want,” McPherson said.

Verizon and the NFL have been partners for more than 10 years

FWA push

Bourne also announced a new receiver that uses latest the Qualcomm 5G fixed wireless access technology. It’s capable of switching seamlessly between mmWave, C-Band and 4G LTE.

The receiver is more than 60 per cent smaller and lighter than the previous generation. It’s also waterproof and can be installed outside.

“Qualcomm was able to pack a large amount of modem and RF into a small device so that homes are bathed in connectivity and not cluttered with wires and boxes,” she stated.

She also spoke about a new Verizon router, based on Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E and Qualcomm’s platform, that is more powerful than any of the previous devices the operator deployed.

The router is currently available while the new receiver will be available to new 5G customers (mmW qualified) in select markets in Q4, with a nationwide deployment starting in the first quarter of 2023.