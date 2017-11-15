English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon says densification trumps data demand

15 NOV 2017

Mike Haberman, Verizon’s VP of network support (pictured, right), told Mobile World Live the operator isn’t worried about having enough spectrum to meet capacity needs because densification and other tools provide plenty of runway for the future.

Verizon was criticised in recent months after OpenSignal and Ookla Speedtest results found network speeds dropped following the reintroduction of unlimited plans earlier this year. But Haberman attributed the Ookla dip to a combination of factors, such as the inclusion of results from data-heavy users who passed the operator’s deprioritisation threshold and an increased proportion of results from users in rural areas.

Verizon had legacy unlimited customers on the network before it brought back unlimited for all, Haberman noted, and the operator was thus able to anticipate and engineer for the kinds of usage those plans would add to the network.

“Did it change [network usage]? Yes. Was it a surprise? No. Was it anything that impacted us? No, not really,” he said: “It was pretty seamless from our perspective. The only difference now is a slightly different usage pattern that we’re engineering for.”

Using densification to fill capacity needs
Verizon currently uses around 50 per cent of its spectrum assets for LTE and is now refarming its 850MHz CDMA spectrum. Haberman also noted the operator is just starting deployments of its AWS-3 spectrum, with rollouts expected to kick up a notch in 2018.

Going forward, Haberman said Verizon is going to be in “fine shape capacity-wise” thanks to this spectrum, the operator’s ability to densify the network and contributions from CBRS and unlicensed technologies including Licensed Assisted Access (LAA).

Haberman declined to say how many small cells Verizon is planning to roll out, but indicated the operator is “really densifying”, particularly with the addition of small cells in metro downtown areas. In terms of planning, Haberman explained the operator will examine both the spectrum assets and demand in a given market and add small cells as necessary to solve offload needs at individual locations.

With a fair bit of spectrum runway and densification on the table, Verizon doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to acquire more airwaves. Haberman explained: “Spectrum is good, but getting closer to the customer is even better because it makes what I already have more efficient.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Telus puts 5G at heart of convergence strategy

Verizon confirms shift to LAA over LTE-U

Verizon, AT&T to build hundreds of co-located towers

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association