Verizon overhauls structure in bid for 5G dominance

US operator Verizon unveiled plans to reorganise its fixed and mobile business units into consumer and enterprise-focused divisions in an effort to steal a march in 5G.

The businesses will comprise two of three new units: Consumer; Business; and Verizon Media Group/Oath, a unit which will host Verizon’s advertising, content and other technology businesses. In a statement, the operator said the reshuffle would help ensure first-to-market leadership in the 5G era.

Verizon will forge the new divisions on 1 January, with the new structure used in financial reports from Q2 2019.

Changes

The Consumer group will be led by current EVP of Verizon Wireless Ronan Dunne, who had been mooted as a potential successor to outgoing BT chief Gavin Patterson.

The unit will comprise its consumer mobile and fixed businesses along with its mobile wholesale products including MVNOs.

Similarly, the Business division will include its public and private sector enterprise offerings covering fixed and mobile. Its fixed wholesale business, telematics and fleet tracking businesses will also be bundled into the new unit. Current mobile EVP Tami Erwin will lead the division.

The Verizon Media Group/Oath unit will be led by recently appointed Oath CEO Guru Gowrappan and will be made up of its media, entertainment and technology arms, including interests acquired by Verizon in a series of big-money purchases as the company diversified its business.

Several back-office functions are set to be provided by a centralised team working across all divisions of the organisation.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said the new structure was part of a wider strategy “to deliver new customer experiences and optimise the growth opportunities we see as leaders in the 5G era.”