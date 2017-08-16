English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Verizon emergency network pledge sets up AT&T fight

16 AUG 2017

Verizon revealed it is making investments to provide continued backing for emergency services in the US, as the operator looks to compete with rival AT&T’s $46.5 billion public-safety network.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Verizon’s SVP Michael Maiorana said the company is “serious about remaining extremely relevant in this space”, and is currently building dedicated lanes at the core of its network for firefighters and the country’s other first responders.

Maiorana declined to state exactly how much it is investing in the effort, but Verizon said it controls about 66 per cent of the country’s emergency services market.

However, its dominance in the market is under increasing threat after its biggest rival AT&T won a federal contract worth $6.5 billion to build the country’s “first nationwide high-speed data and voice network” for emergency services, in partnership with FirstNet.

FirstNet is an independent body within the US department of commerce dedicated to rolling out the project.

The idea for a nationwide network originated from the 9/11 Commission report, which found that many first responders lost access during the tragedy in 2001.

As well as winning the contract, AT&T committed to making an investment worth $40 billion over 25 years to build, operate and maintain the network. The operator will initially have access to 20MHz of spectrum, as well as $6.5 billion in government funds.

There is still ongoing debate in certain US states whether to join the initiative, or build their own dedicated infrastructure, WSJ added.

At this stage, a dozen states and territories have agreed for AT&T to build the network, parts of which are already live.

WSJ added states do not need to opt out of the FirstNet/AT&T project to benefit from Verizon’s access, and the company does not expect to receive public funds.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Tech giants call for US cellular data privacy overhaul

US could surpass Korea as mobile data king

Verizon facing further media woes – report

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association