Home

Verizon consumer group head departs

05 DEC 2022

Verizon Consumer Group CEO Manon Brouillette (pictured) stepped down from her role after less than a year in charge, with Hans Vestberg adding the role to his existing portfolio of responsibilities.

Prior to taking charge of the division in January, Brouillette was deputy CEO under Ronan Dunne, having joined the company in June 2021.

The executive previously worked for Canadian player Videotron.

Vestberg, who is chairman and CEO of Verizon Communications, stated his immediate priority for the consumer unit was “driving a closer consistency between the top quality network product we’re bringing to market and the operational results we’re producing”.

Operating revenue at the consumer unit grew 10.8 per cent year-on-year to $25.8 billion in Q3, though a 17.5 per cent rise in expenses resulted in a 3.2 per cent drop in operating income to $7.3 billion.

The division was formed in 2019 and covers Verizon’s fixed and wireless consumer-facing services.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

