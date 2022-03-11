 Verizon bullish on operator role in the metaverse - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCB 22 News

Verizon bullish on operator role in the metaverse

11 MAR 2022

INTERVIEW: Rima Qureshi, EVP and CSO at Verizon (pictured), insisted it would be impossible for the metaverse concept to reach its full potential without the telecoms industry, underlining the importance of using 5G to enable a range of use cases in the digital world.

Speaking to Mobile World Live, Qureshi revealed the operator had held good discussions with partners about its future play in the area, bullishly stating that telecoms was in a very important position to enable the metaverse.

She explained operator networks were “absolutely essential” in the metaverse “if you do not want to be sitting tethered in your home”, which is only great “if you want one type of experience”.

“If you want an AR type of experience, you want to be walking around and you need to be able to do that over 5G.”

“You need to be able to get the kind of speed and throughput and data processing that you can only get from 5G.”

“So yes, I think you will see more use cases with 5G, but I think it is very early and we have a very important role.”

Due to the range of untapped use cases, Qureshi added the focus should only be on 5G and not on 6G at this stage.

In the interview, Qureshi also provided an update on Verizon’s 5G rollout, its spectrum strategy and progress on work in satellite with Amazon’s Project Kuiper. Click here to watch.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association