Home

Verizon, AT&T face-off on mobile 5G

14 NOV 2018

US operators went head-to-head on mobile 5G, with Verizon claiming a data transmission first involving a smartphone and AT&T quietly announcing the lighting of its second compatible mobile site.

Verizon’s news focused on its mobile launch, which it is planning for 2019 to supplement the launch of a fixed wireless access service last month. In a statement, the operator said it completed a data transmission call on a 3GPP-compliant 5G New Radio network using a Moto Z3 smartphone and Moto Mod 5G clip-on.

Samsung and Qualcomm also participated in the tests, which involved web browsing and a video call on Verizon’s 28GHz spectrum.

In an apparent potshot at AT&T’s mobile 5G plans, Verizon’s VP of technology development and planning Bill Stone said: “This successful test, using an actual smartphone, widens our lead. We will be the first to offer a 5G upgradeable smartphone on our network in 2019.”

Verizon’s announcement came shortly after AT&T announced Dallas, Texas, had become the second location where it had turned on a mobile 5G site following a similar move in Waco, Texas, last month. A company representative challenged Verizon’s data transmission claim, stating AT&T had completed such work using a a Netgear hotspot dubbed the Puck, which the operator plans to use while it waits for the arrival of compatible smartphones in 2019.

Waco and Dallas are the first of a dozen US cities AT&T previously announced would lead its mobile 5G charge.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

