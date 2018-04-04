English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Veon walks away from Global Telecom Holding bid

04 APR 2018

Veon withdrew an offer to acquire the 42 per cent of operator group Global Telecom Holding it does not own, citing delays in getting the deal through Egyptian authorities.

Amsterdam-based Veon submitted the mandatory tender offer to buy the rest of its subsidiary in November 2017, offering shareholders a total of EGP4.1 billion ($232 million).

However, Veon said given the “lapse of time and absence of approval” from the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority it was withdrawing its offer and did not intend to make another “at this time”.

Global Telecom Holding has 240 million customers across three markets and offers mobile, fixed and broadband connectivity. Its brands are Djezzy in Algeria, Jazz in Pakistan and Banglalink in Bangladesh.

GSMA Intelligence estimates on the number of connections in Q1 2018 put Djezzy as the second largest mobile provider in Algeria with 14.9 million, Jazz as the market leader in Pakistan with 53.5 million, and Banglalink as third in its market with 31.5 million.

The move to walk away from the deal comes a week after the departure of Veon CEO Jean-Yves Charlier after a three-year stint, during which it rebranded from Vimplecom.

Announcing Charlier’s departure, executive chairman Ursula Burns said the company’s immediate priorities were digitising its back-end systems, tailoring its messaging app to specific markets and adding online services.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Veon CEO to step down

Veon urges operators to follow its digital path

Russian regulator opens roaming probe into Veon

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association