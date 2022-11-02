 Veon makes a beeline for Russia sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Veon makes a beeline for Russia sale

02 NOV 2022

Veon opened a process for the sale of its Russian business, the operator’s largest unit, joining numerous international companies which have moved to reduce their exposure in the country following an invasion of Ukraine.

Netherlands-based Veon stated it was currently exploring options in “an effort to ensure that an optimal outcome is achieved” for stakeholders, shareholders, customers and employees working inside and outside of Russia.

However, it added there could be no assurance the sales process would result “in an acceptable offer”, while cautioning on regulatory approvals even if it did receive one.

“As of today, Veon has not committed to anything with regards to its Russian operations, nor can it be certain that any of the options that may be considered will be completed.”

Significant
The potential sale of its operation in Russia, which operates under the Beeline brand, would be hugely significant for Veon considering it makes up more than half of its revenue and earnings.

But, with a heavy presence in Russia, Veon’s shares have traded at record lows since the country’s war with Ukraine began in February.

To complicate matters further, Veon also operates a sizeable business in Ukraine through Kyivstar, which has been crucial for connectivity during the conflict.

In its most recent trading update, Veon CEO Kaan Terzioglu warned of the impact on the operator of sanctions against Russia, but stated he hoped the company would be allowed to continue to operate in the country on humanitarian grounds.

The operator divested its Russian towers business in December 2021, and also recently agreed to sell its Georgia operation, as part of efforts to streamline its business. Including Russia, Veon now only actively operates in seven markets.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Veon completes sale of Djezzy Algeria stake

Veon buoyed by 4G, digital strength in Q2

Veon sells Georgia unit for $45M

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association