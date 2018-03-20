English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Veon urges operators to follow its digital path

20 MAR 2018

INTERVIEW: Veon’s digital transformation efforts may not currently win “a lot of street credit or credibility”, but that shouldn’t deter fellow operators from following a similar path, stressed Christopher Schlaeffer, the company’s chief digital officer (pictured).

Speaking to Mobile World Live a year after the operator rebranded from VimpelCom to Veon as part of its ambitions to become a technology-driven company, Schlaeffer said its digital offerings were “not just another project”, but they were “at the epicentre of what we do”.

In particular, he highlighted the Veon Platform, which offers customers in five markets (Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Pakistan and Georgia) a suite of internet services, including certain communications capabilities, completely free of charge.

Highlighting Pakistan in particular, Schlaeffer said the Veon Plaform became the country’s number one app on both Apple’s App Store and Google Play within six days of launch.

And the offer of totally free messaging, for example, is a “very important first step” on the road towards the notion of a “contextualised internet” and embedding services “into the communications dialogue”.

To that end, he suggested operators were well placed to offer digital services to customers for two major reasons: the huge size of their customer bases; and the amount of data they have access to.

“Operators, if they get their act together, have significant data. They can start with location, for example. If you know where customers are, things like taxi hailing services get a different kind of conversion rate because operators could better guess if consumers need a ride or not,” he said.

In the interview, Schlaeffer also spoke about the challenges of transforming operations internally and his vision for a 5G-powered future.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Russian regulator opens roaming probe into Veon

Interview: Veon

Veon sees solid Q3 results and app success

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association