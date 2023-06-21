 Veon commits $600M to Ukraine recovery - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Veon commits $600M to Ukraine recovery

21 JUN 2023

Veon pledged to spend $600 million over the next three years on infrastructure projects in Ukraine through local unit Kyivstar, with cash set to fund a range of areas including provision of essential connectivity and 4G.

Outside of ensuring availability of communications, the company cited the development of “superior digital services accessible to all”, deployment and community support projects as areas set to be funded.

In a statement the group noted since the start of military action in the country in 2022 Kyivstar performed almost 150,000 repairs to infrastructure, reconnected 800 settlements, upgraded and deployed nearly 10,000 4G base stations and installed 32,000 new batteries to ensure communication during energy black-outs.

It added 93 per cent of Kyivstar’s network is currently operational as a result of its efforts. The company has a mobile base of 24.3 million connections (the country’s largest network) and 1.1 million fixed line users.

Kyivstar has also aided defence against an increased cybersecurity threat and introduced roam-like-home facilities agreed with other operators. The country has infrastructure sharing measures in place and free Wi-Fi in shelters and new settlements.

CEO Oleksandr Komarov said the new cash signified an “acceleration of our investments” adding “at a time when many others are refraining from making future plans, we proudly commit to building back better in partnership with public-sector counterparts and other national and international stakeholders.”

Its future ambitions include an eventual “5G-focused reconstruction” and plans to cover 98 per cent of the population with 4G in the next three years.

Alongside connectivity, it plans to invest in digital projects with vertical industries deemed to “make a positive social impact on the Ukrainian society”.

The investment was announced at the Ukraine Recovery Conference being held in London with Veon’s investment coming under its Invest in Ukraine, Now! campaign, which intends to spur other parties to back the country.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Veon enters final stages of Russia sale

Veon moves closer to Russia exit after receiving US nod

Veon holds strong despite Russia, Ukraine conflict

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association