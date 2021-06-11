US, UK agree tech tie-up targeting 6G - Mobile World Live

The UK and US governments agreed to deepen ties in various areas of technology including collaborating on future development of 6G, as part of ambitions to lead the world in R&D, create jobs and ensure security of citizens.

Also included in the agreement is collaboration in scientific fields, while R&D goals will focus on creating wealth, tackling inequality, and ensuring democratic values and open societies.

The deal was announced as US President Joe Biden visits the UK for the annual G7 summit.

Both nations aim to ensure their values and open market principles are embedded “in the design and use of technology globally”.

They plan to concentrate on areas including the resilience and security of critical supply chains, battery technologies and AI, as well as working to improve accessibility and flow of data to support economic growth, safety and scientific and technological progress.

A headline-grabbing section of their commitment included ambitions to “develop proposals” on future technology such as 6G, and strengthen collaboration on digital technical standards.

Industry murmurings around 6G continues to grow, with mobile technology organisations in Japan and Finland the latest to agree a development collaboration.

The majority of industry players have indicated a commercial launch in 2030.

In addition, the UK and US said they would work together to “realise the full potential of quantum technologies” in a bid to improve the functionality and performance of devices.

UK Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said the agreement marks a new era of cooperation with “our closest ally, in which we commit to using technology to create prosperity and guarantee the safety and security of our citizens for years to come”.