US, Poland make 5G security pledge - Mobile World Live

The US and Poland agreed to strengthen collaboration on 5G security and outlined criteria for organisations supplying equipment used in network rollouts in the European country.

In a statement, the nations noted it was essential a careful and complete evaluation of 5G equipment and software providers was conducted to protect networks from unauthorised access or interference.

Specific elements the document cited were assessments on “whether the supplier is subject, without independent judicial review, to control by a foreign government; whether the supplier has a transparent ownership structure; and whether the supplier has a record of ethical corporate behaviour and is subject to a legal regime that enforces transparent corporate practices.”

The elements echo claims made about Huawei by US officials over recent months as tensions increased between the US and China. The vendor strenuously denies all accusations against it and also has a strong footprint in Poland, with additional plans to invest PLN3 billion ($753 million) in the country by the end of 2024.

Poland and the US also endorsed statements made at the Prague 5G Security Conference earlier this year, emphasising the need for 5G networks to be constructed based on fair competition, transparency and within the law.

The document was signed by Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (pictured, right) and US Vice President Mike Pence (pictured, left) and came after media reports revealed the two were set to make a declaration during a visit to Warsaw by high-ranking US officials.

Although backed by governments in both nations, the pledge is relatively vague in its commitments and does not cite specific companies or make any move around outright bans.