US eases Huawei restrictions - Mobile World Live

The US Department of Commerce (DoC) eased its recently issued export ban on Huawei to allow companies to continue doing business with the Chinese vendor for 90 days, giving customers time to line up other suppliers to avoid disruption to critical telecoms services.

Huawei is still barred from sourcing US components and software to make new products without a licence. But the temporary authorisation issued by the DoC’s Bureau of Industry and Security allows Huawei to make specific transactions to maintain current networks and provide software updates to existing handsets.

Last week, the vendor was added it to a list of companies barred from buying components from US companies without a special licence. The announcement was quickly followed by a number of US tech companies suspending the supply of components and software.

In a statement, secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross said the temporary licence gives operators time to make other arrangements, and will allow operations to continue for existing Huawei mobile phone users and rural broadband networks.

It also gives the DoC time “to determine the appropriate long-term measures for Americans and foreign telecommunications providers that currently rely on Huawei equipment for critical services”, he added.

Reaction

Responding to questions about the export ban in a press conference, Chinese foreign ministry representative Lu Kang said China would take the necessary measures to safeguard Huawei’s rights and supports its enterprises in taking legal action to defend their legitimate rights.

“The principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit must be upheld in economic relations, trade and investment between countries.”