US continues Huawei attack across multiple fronts - Mobile World Live

 US continues Huawei attack across multiple fronts
Home

US continues Huawei attack across multiple fronts

15 OCT 2020

The US pressed-on with a global campaign against Huawei and its local peers, with reports emerging of renewed pressure on authorities in South Korea and separate calls for European operators to replace cloud facilities supplied by Chinese vendors.

Yonhap News Agency reported the US pushed for Korean authorities to fully subscribe to its so-called Clean Network initiative during a wide-ranging call between politicians from the two nations.

The news agency stated SK Telecom and KT are deemed “clean” by US authorities, but LG Uplus still uses Huawei equipment.

Korea maintains it is up to private companies where they source equipment.

However, a spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry told Yonhap News Agency it had agreed to work closely with US authorities on technological issues related to 5G security despite this policy.

Cloud
In addition to its long-running campaign related to operators’ 5G supply chains, the US is apparently trying to persuade operators in Europe to scrap cloud infrastructure supplied by Chinese vendors including Huawei.

Bloomberg reported US representatives met with Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges and Masmovil CEO Meinrad Spenger in recent days to raise security concerns related to the use of Chinese vendors in data centre and cloud infrastructure.

The reports come as the US unveiled an initiative designed to export its policies on security and 5G to emerging markets.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

