US AG moots government move for Ericsson, Nokia - Mobile World Live

US attorney general William Barr outlined ambitions for domestic companies, or the state itself, to buy controlling stakes in European network vendors to up competition against Huawei, Financial Times (FT) reported.

During a speech in Washington DC, the official said the US and its allies should consider acquiring shares in Nokia and Ericsson, either by making direct investments or through consortiums of private companies.

The comments are the latest suggestions to come out of the country as it looks to support alternative vendors to Huawei and increase US influence in the network infrastructure market.

In 2019, FT reported the country could provide financial assistance to Ericsson or Nokia, but stopped short of suggesting the purchase of a large stake was on the table.

It is part of the country’s long-running campaign to persuade other countries to share its stance against Huawei.

Earlier this week reports emerged the US government was consulting with major technology companies to assess the viability of open RAN technology. Other suggestions have included encouraging US industry to create a new competitor.

Among the US grievances about Huawei are perceived security threats coming about from links between the company and the Chinese government.

Throughout the US campaign against it, Huawei has denied allegations it is a security risk.