English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

United Internet calls for new German mobile operator

26 MAR 2018

Ralph Dommermuth, a billionaire and CEO of one of Germany’s largest ISPs, urged authorities to pass regulation to support a new mobile network operator in the country, Die Welt reported.

The United Internet chief said a fourth operator would provide increased competition, but added regulators must first force existing players to enable national roaming on existing infrastructure while 5G networks were being constructed.

Without a national deal, Dommermuth said a new provider would be forced to offer limited, local offerings – making the business case less appealing. In the event national roaming was mandated, his company – parent of MVNO Drillish – would assess a launch, he said.

Similar roaming obligations were imposed on Deutsche Telekom when Viag Interkom – now O2 Germany – entered the market but were removed once the new operator had sufficient infrastructure to support its own national coverage.

Germany’s authorities are in the process of finalising terms for the auction of spectrum earmarked for 5G, which could be shaped to include provision for a fourth network operator.

The country was reduced to three operators – Deutsche Telekom, O2 Deutschland and Vodafone Germany – in 2014 when O2 parent Telefonica Deutschland acquired rival E-Plus.

In September 2017, United Internet completed the acquisition of Drillisch. The MVNO has an agreement in place with Telefonica Deutschland for network access and acquired shops and employees from the operator as part of terms imposed on the latter’s E-Plus deal.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

German regulator proposes 5G auction terms

German minister vows to put country at forefront of 5G

Germany identifies 5G spectrum ahead of auction
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association