 UK shifts interim Huawei removal target - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK shifts interim Huawei removal target

21 FEB 2022

UK authorities pushed back a deadline for operators to cut use of Huawei equipment in 5G access networks by six months, as it opened a consultation on its latest move to crackdown on use of the vendor’s equipment.

On announcing an intention to ban use of Huawei equipment in operator 5G networks in 2020, UK authorities set a timetable for the removal of existing kit with the ultimate aim of completely stripping it out by 2027.

Operators had been obliged to reduce use of the vendor’s kit in 5G access networks to 35 per cent by end-January 2023, but this deadline has now been shifted to end-July 2023 due to what the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) described as “difficulties providers have faced during the pandemic”.

The delay was flagged in a consultation document released by the DCMS covering restrictions on Huawei.

Consultation
DCMS’s newly opened four week consultation is aimed at fixed and mobile operators alongside Huawei itself.

It covers already-announced measures and deadlines, but is required under the country’s recently-approved Telecommunications (Security) Act and would designate Huawei as a “high-risk vendor”.

Alongside measures announced in July 2020, the consultation also includes rules proposed later around a ban on use of “sanctions-affected equipment” in full fibre networks.

In a statement on the move, a Huawei representative said: “We note the government’s consultation and will continue to support our UK customers with our network equipment, which is recognised as being among the most secure and trusted in the world.”

“Political pressures have already forced the government to exclude Huawei from 5G, delaying its rollout by several years. These same pressures will jeopardise the rollout of fibre broadband, unnecessarily pushing up costs for businesses and families.”

“The country has the right to expect decisions to be made based on facts rather than unfounded security concerns.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

India targets Huawei for tax irregularities

Huawei P50 goes global

Los Huawei P50 salen de China al resto del mundo
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association