 UK security chiefs expose Huawei vulnerabilities - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK security chiefs expose Huawei vulnerabilities

28 MAR 2019

Experts overseeing Huawei’s UK cybersecurity centre bemoaned a lack of progress made by the vendor to address previously-exposed flaws in its equipment, while uncovering other issues they said led to further risks.

Despite the criticism on progress being made to fix the holes, the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) oversight board said the issues were due to “poor software engineering and cybersecurity processes” rather than Chinese state interference.

The comments came in the oversight board’s annual report, which discusses the progress made at the HCSEC, a facility founded by Huawei to evaluate products supplied by the company for the UK market.

Findings from the board are submitted to the UK National Cybersecurity Centre, which then advises the government.

Its annual report found: “Further significant technical issues have been identified in Huawei’s engineering processes, leading to new risks in the UK telecommunications networks.”

“HCSEC has continued to find serious vulnerabilities in the Huawei products examined. Several hundred vulnerabilities and issues were reported to operators to inform their risk management and remediation in 2018.”

Despite uncovering “severe” vulnerabilities, the group noted most UK operators had controls in place limiting the ability of attackers to exploit them.

Serious concerns
In response to the publication of the report, a Huawei representative said the document recognises the effectiveness of the centre and did not suggest UK networks are more vulnerable than in 2017.

The company also noted it was implementing a $2 billion company-wide transformation programme to enhance its software engineering capabilities.

Its representative added the board’s previous report detailed “some concerns about Huawei’s software engineering capabilities. We understand these concerns and take them very seriously. The issues identified in the oversight board report provide vital input for the ongoing transformation of our software engineering capabilities.”

“To ensure the ongoing security of global telecom networks, the industry, regulators, and governments need to work together on higher common standards for cybersecurity assurance and evaluation.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EC outlines 5G security plan as Huawei escapes ban

Huawei pitches P30 with sharp focus on images

US military talks 5G with Ericsson, Nokia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association