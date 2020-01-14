 UK PM challenges Huawei detractors - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK PM challenges Huawei detractors

14 JAN 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured) argued critics of Huawei must come up with alternative providers to supply equipment for 5G networks, as the US upped the pressure for a ban on the Chinese vendor.

Speaking to BBC News, Johnson was adamant he would not support any infrastructure which would compromise the country’s ability to cooperate with its Five Eyes security allies (Canada; the US; New Zealand; and Australia), but said he was committed to ensuring the UK had “access to the best possible technology”.

“We want to put in gigabit broadband for everybody. Now if people oppose one brand or another then they have to tell us what’s the alternative.”

Johnson’s comments come after a US delegation visited the UK yesterday (13 January) to present the government with evidence outlining the security risk posed by deploying Huawei equipment.

BBC News reported the US officials warned it would be “madness” to use Huawei technology in the UK’s 5G networks. The delegation reportedly handed over a dossier of technical information challenging UK intelligence agencies view the use of Huawei equipment would not compromise national security.

In a statement to Mobile World Live, Huawei VP Victor Zhang welcomed Johnson’s stance, highlighting the vendor’s 15-year history of doing business in the UK and the fact two parliamentary committees had “concluded there is no technical reason” to ban it.

“We are confident that the UK government will make a decision based upon evidence, as opposed to unsubstantiated allegations.”

Relationship
The US, which has banned Huawei from its 5G networks and placed it on a trade blacklist, previously warned intelligence sharing between the countries could be at risk if the UK decides to allow Huawei into next-generation infrastructure.

Zhang disputed this, noting the head of UK intelligence agency MI5 this week said there is no reason to believe the relationship would be “harmed if Britain continued to use Huawei technology”.

A formal decision by the UK government regarding using Huwei kit in non-core parts of 5G networks is expected in the coming weeks.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Huawei courts UK app developers in Google battle

Rogers begins 5G march

US politicians seek billions to challenge Huawei

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association